A New Experience at Cobalt Gallery

Artwork by Maren Boedeker PHOTO: Submitted

Kingston Road’s Cobalt Gallery invites the viewer to take part in A New Experience on now through the end of March.

Drawing inspiration from the outer world and processing it through her practice, Maren Boedeker’s painting has been described as “a visualization on an inner conversation inscribed on the canvas.”

The artist and art educator uses a wide spectrum of tools, media and experimental techniques in her work, which encourages the viewer to interpret it through a personal lens.

Cobalt Gallery is located at 870a Kingston Rd. More information can be found at www.cobaltgallery.ca.