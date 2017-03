There is still time to check out Dana Green’s First Solo Show, on until March 13 at Gerrard Art Space, 1475 Gerrard St. E.

Green’s body of work uses various forms of media and draws on her fascination with “uncovering and understanding the essence of all living things.”

Her surreal paintings and sculptures contain hints of reality, born of her background in biology and natural medicine, and are not to be missed.