Deja Views for March 7, 2017

Gerrard Street East and Enderby Road looking east in 1967. PHOTO: Nick Morozov

This wintertime image was taken in 1967 on Gerrard Street, just a block west from Main Street. To the delight of my editor, it features the building this newspaper would eventually call home. Near the end of 1988, Beach Metro Community News – which had recently changed its name from Ward 9 News – moved here after 17 years at the YMCA on Kingston Road. Top of mind for the staff at the time? The new desktop publishing system, which they called “frustrating and time consuming.”

