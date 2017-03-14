Cliffside pharmacist hailed a hero

Rexall Pharma Plus on Kingston Road in Cliffside. PHOTO: Google Maps

It was Friday when a trip to a Cliffside Rexall Pharma Plus turned into a close brush with death. But thanks to a quick-thinking pharmacist, 67-year-old Percy Mouck is now recovering in the hospital after suffering a heart attack.

“He’d come in for a prescription and was waiting at the cash … the next thing I hear is a loud thud on the floor so I rushed out and he was just lying on the floor. It seemed he was unconscious at the time,” said pharmacy manager, Anil Virani.

Knowing he needed to move quickly, Virani called 911 immediately before running back to administer CPR with the assistance of pharmacist, Abdool Hossenbux.

“The thought that came to my mind, I gotta do this quick,” said Virani. “It’s usually within three to four minutes, that’s what they suggest. Beyond that, the brain is depleted of oxygen so it can be kind of risky so it has to be done quickly.”

Mouck is set to receive a pacemaker and defibrillator and is currently on the road to recovery while his family remains extremely grateful for his work.

“They came yesterday just to thank me,” said Virani. “They were very, very emotional. I’m just glad I was able to help this gentleman.”

