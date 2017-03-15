Bluffs Gallery exhibit examines motels of Kingston Road

Photo Courtesy of the Scarborough Archives.

Take a trip through the old motels of Kingston Road with No Vacancy, on now at the Scarborough Arts Bluffs Gallery.

The well-received exhibition “examines the vibrant history of Kingston Road’s once-bustling motel strip and the evolving use of the seemingly desolate motel spaces today.”

Curated by Alyssa Fearon, and featuring work by Sandra Brewster, Nadijah Robinson, and Curtia Wright, the installation pairs archival photographs with contemporary artworks and public participation to tell the stories “of places and the people left behind by neighbourhood gentrification and evolution.”

This Saturday, March 18, hear curator Fearon lead a guided walk of the exhibition between 1 – 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 30 from 7 to 9 p.m. Scarborough Arts hosts a moderated talk.

Scarborough Arts Bluffs Gallery is located at 1859 Kingston Rd. More information is located at www.scarborougharts.com.