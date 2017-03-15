Man facing child pornography charges has ties to local youth baseball league

On Monday, March 13, 59-year-old Gregory William Dennis was arrested in connection with the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material, according to a police release issued yesterday.

A man arrested for allegedly possessing and sharing child pornography online had ties to a Toronto youth baseball league.

On Monday, March 13, 59-year-old Gregory William Dennis was arrested in connection with the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material, according to a police release issued yesterday.

Members of the Toronto Police Service Sex Crimes Child Exploitation Section executed a search warrant in the area of Kingston Road and Warden Avenue and allege that Dennis accessed, possessed and distributed child pornography. His online moniker was “Williegeedee”, according to police.

The release states that he has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, and distributing child pornography.

Dennis, who was also a journalism professor at Humber College, was known in the area for his involvement with the Scarborough Stingers baseball league. According to Scarborough Stingers president David Black, Dennis has been involved with the organization as an administrator for approximately six to eight years and worked primarily with kids aged 15 and above.

Black said the Toronto Baseball Association (TBA) took immediate action when they were made aware of the situation saying “he’s been suspended … Obviously our first concern is to protect the kids and so he’s been completely removed from all responsibilities and that’s our first priority.”

As of this morning, his name had been removed from the league’s website.

“We don’t have any other further comment in terms of the kind of person he is,” said Black. “Obviously this is something we weren’t aware of and to prejudge isn’t fair to any of the people involved, but we have to be careful to err on the side of isolating the individual from our participants.”

Black said the organization’s first priority is the safety of the children in their programs and he has asked league executives to contact him with any questions or concerns.

“At this point I think it’s very early in the proceeding,” said Black. “His situation is completely premature. We have to let the courts do their work on that and in the meantime, we will continue to move forward providing the kids the kind of safe playing environment we can and obviously that’s the important piece for us here.”

Black also said that it is important to remember that “this individual has family and they become the victims as well in the situation.”

Dennis appeared in court March 13 and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 416-808-8500, Crime Stoppers Anonymously at 416-222-TIPS or by using Canada’s National Tip Line for Reporting the Online Sexual Exploitation of Children at cybertip.ca.