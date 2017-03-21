Vigils premieres at the Red Sandcastle Theatre

Soul Heroine Productions is staging the Canadian premiere of Vigils by Noah Haidle at the Red Sandcastle Theatre this month.

Directed by Brian Kennington and stage managed by Jim Tooby, the show looks at the many layers of grief through a tragically humorous lens.

Producer and actor Kathryn Aboya, who plays a woman beset by the sudden loss of her husband explains:

“As my firefighter husband (played by Trevor Ketcheson) tries to save a baby from a burning home, the roof collapses and both perish. When my husband’s Soul (played by Tyler Blake Smith) tries to ascend to heaven, I catch him and keep him in a box in my room. His close friend and fellow colleague (played by Alex Cruz) attempts to take me out on a date two years after the incident, with unexpected consequences…”

The show begins tomorrow, Wednesday, March 22 and runs for five shows through the weekend. Shows at 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/vigils-by-noah-haidle-tickets-30755233732. Red Sandcastle Theatre is located at 922 Queen St. E.