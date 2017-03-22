Beach hockey teams head to OFSAA

2017 City Champions Senior Neil Hockey PHOTO: Submitted

It’s been an exciting season for hockey leagues at both Neil McNeil High School and Malvern Collegiate Institute.

In an unprecedented play, Neil McNeil recently took three teams – upwards of 60 students – including their Junior, Senior and Varsity teams to the TDCAA (Toronto District Catholic Athletic Association) championships. The Juniors won 3 – 0 over Chaminade High School for the second year in a row, winning the championship, while the Seniors glided to the top with a 6 – 0 win against Bishop Allen High School. The Varsity team suffered a 5 – 4 loss against Toronto Prep School.

The Seniors will now advance to the OFSAA (Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations) championships on March 21 in Mississauga.

Joining them at OFSAA is Malvern Collegiate, who’s Varsity hockey team defeated Richview Collegiate 5 – 1 at the Toronto City Hockey Championships on March 3.