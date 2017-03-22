Bowmore filmmakers selected as TIFF finalists

Julia Pizzirusso in her film, 'How Far Would You Go for a Friendship?' PHOTO: YouTube

It’s an exciting day for Leigh Hannah and Julia Pizzirusso, both Grade 7 students at Bowmore Public School.

TIFF announced in a news release this morning that both students have been selected as finalists in the Jump Cuts Young Filmmakers Showcase, which celebrates young and talented filmmakers.

Their short films, which include Hannah’s ‘Anxiety’ – a film about living and coping with anxiety, and Pizzirusso’s ‘How Far Would You Go for a Friendship?’ – a film about staying true to yourself in the face of peer pressure, will be shown during the TIFF Kids Festival on April 23 at 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the TIFF Bell Lightbox.

In total, 38 films were chosen as finalists with topics ranging from bullying to facing adversity.