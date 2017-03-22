Letter to the Editor: Keep the pressure on

I read the letter from the March 7 issue regarding the Tuggs issue (“Time to tug councillors on Tuggs transparency”). It really is time we, as voters, find out just what is going on here.

We do know that the original lease was issued without tenders. This cost Sandra Bussin her job.

Now city council has allowed a breach of this lease behind closed doors without any good reason given.

Surely we should keep pressure on the mayor, council and Mary-Margaret McMahon to let us know what is going on.

The service at this beach is disgraceful, with the lack of outlets, no competition and high prices. The service we could have is awesome, while what we have is awful.

What do we have to do? March on city hall with pitchforks and burning tar torches?

As one famous mayor said, it does not pass the smell test. He was sued unsuccessfully for saying this.

This has to be opened to let in some fresh air. We as taxpayers are being mistreated.

Come on people let’s put some heat where it belongs and put these people’s feet to the fire.

Let’s start a petition. I will start it if there appears to be support.

John Bailes