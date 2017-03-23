Letter to the Editor: Parking control officers cause more problems than they solve

I was ticketed by an over-zealous parking control officer on Saturday, March 11th. Today, on a cold and snowy Wednesday morning I went down to 55 John Street to register to fight the ticket. Much to my surprise there was only a sign saying that the office had temporarily moved to the City Hall at 100 Queen West and that they were sorry if that had caused inconvenience. Not for me. There is nothing I enjoy more than having to walk another ten blocks or so in the cold, wind and snow. Au contraire, it was invigorating.

It is time the Beaches area was turned into a “no parking control officer zone”. They cause more trouble than they solve. They are there to raise revenue, not to manage parking. I could go on about the benefits of not having them but the list is long and in this limited venue I would have to leave things out. So, please, just imagine how much the quality of life would improve without them.

Ron Kasman