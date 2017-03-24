Lara Solnicki PHOTO: Submitted

Sultry songstress Lara Solnicki returns to Beach United Church for Jazz and Reflection April 1.

Joined by Ted Quinlan on guitar and George Koller on bass, Solnicki’s smooth voice and musical accomplishment are sure to soothe the soul and channel blue skies with the theme “On a clear day you can see forever.”

A graduate of the Glenn Gould School/Royal Conservatory of Music, Solnicki’s composition, voice and style have received widespread international praise throughout her active career and performance schedule.

Beach United Church is located at 140 Wineva Ave. Jazz and Reflection runs Saturday, April 1 from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.