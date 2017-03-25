East End artists sought to beautify Bell boxes

East End Arts is looking for two talented Crescent Town artists to paint two Bell equipment boxes in the neighbourhood this summer.

Artists will be chosen by a community jury based on “their connection to the Crescent Town and Taylor-Massey area, experience painting on outdoor surfaces, concept of the mural, and a portfolio of past work,” reads the call for artists.

The two panel boxes are located at 5 Ferris Road and 1623 Crescent Town Road. The Ferris Road location should include themes of environmental stewardship and renewable energy in honour of Dawes Crossing.

Artists can find more information at www.eastendarts.ca. The deadline is June 30, 2017.