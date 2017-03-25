New open mic show at Hirut Ethiopian Restaurant

Spend your Sunday afternoons with Nicola Vaughan at Hirut Ethiopian Restaurant’s family-friendly open mic session from 3 to 6 p.m. All ages are welcome for the cover-free event featuring a mix of music genres like folk, pop, country, R&B and jazz.

On March 31 at 9 p.m., Carolyn Bennett hosts her latest comedy night featuring comedians Evan Carter, Matt Wong, Phil Luzi, Todd Van Allen, Parker & Seville, Brian Coughlin, Leny Corrado and Darren Frost.

Hirut Ethiopian Restaurant is located at 2050 Danforth Ave. (near Woodbine). More information at 416-551-7560.