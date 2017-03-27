Beach artist Tanya Solonyka set for first solo show

"Crane" by Tanya Solonyka PHOTO: Submitted

Beach artist Tanya Solonyka swoops into her first solo show this Friday night.

Solonyka’s striking, angular style has helped her strong, feminine portraits stand out at various group shows around the neighbourhood. With Night Circus, her first solo show, the mixed-media artist aims to complement her work with planned performances by an aerialist and a fiddle player.

The pay-what-you-can event begins at 7 p.m. at The Full Bawdy Loft, 290 Carlaw Ave., this Friday, March 31.