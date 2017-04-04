News Briefs

With news of the devastating floods in Peru leaving 94 dead and thousands homeless, the Beaches Recreation Centre decided to host a bake sale in order to raise money for the victims.

The bake sale will be taking place on April 8 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and organizers are asking the community for donations of baked goods or cash, with all proceeds going toward the victims in Peru.

The group has hosted this event for more than 10 years and in the past, has helped countries including Japan, Haiti, and Indonesia, among others.

For more information, please contact Gaby Luis gabyluisuzie@gmail.com

While the future of the Scarborough subway has dominated the headlines lately, the City of Toronto and TTC are still working on plans for a new relief line to connect the downtown core to the Bloor-Danforth subway line east of the Don River.

Initial plans had focused on creating a Pape-Eastern-Queen “Relief Line” but following a community meeting last June, it was decided that additional reviews needed to be completed in order to evaluate the potential of creating a Queen-Carlaw Relief Line instead.

An evaluation has since been completed and city staff will be presenting these findings April 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Morse Street Public School located on 180 Carlaw Avenue.

The decision will then go to executive council April 19 with city council making a final decision April 26.

Beaches-East York MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith will be hosting a drug policy town hall on April 19 to discuss upcoming legislation regarding the legalization and regulation of cannabis, as well as the recently passed laws aimed to combat the opioid crisis.

In attendance will be Jean-Francois Crepault, senior policy analyst with the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health and author of CAMH’s Cannabis Policy Framework, Donna May, drug policy reform advocate, and Jenna Valleriani, a PhD candidate at the University of Toronto and director of the Canadian Students for Sensible Drug Policy. Erskine-Smith will be moderating the panel.

The town hall will begin at 6:00 p.m in the gymnasium of the Canadian Martyrs Catholic School on 520 Plains Road, East York.

St. Joseph’s Catholic School will be holding its fourth annual Silent Soirée on Friday April 21st – this year, the 19+ event is a retro 80’s video dance party. But before they can get the party started, organizers are looking for donations in the form of gift certificates or merchandise from businesses that could be auctioned off throughout the night.

The event is held to raise money to support school activities and programs at the school, and will also go to support families who normally would not be able to afford to send their children to events that take place outside of the classroom.

For more information, email fundraiserstjoseph@gmail.com

The True Davidson Meals on Wheels program needs volunteers to help provide mid-day meals to residents in the Beaches and East Toronto area. Deliveries are made between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday to Friday. For information on this and many other volunteer opportunities, visit www.neighbourhoodlink.org