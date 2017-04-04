Balmy Beach Old Boys take on Czech Republic

The 2014-2015 Balmy Beach Old Boys gather for a team photo at the Balmy Beach Club. PHOTO: Beach Metro News file

The Balmy Beach Old Boys hockey team will be hosting the Vitkovice Steel from the Czech Republic on Thursday, April 6 at Ted Reeve Arena.

The puck is set to drop at 3 p.m.

The Old Boys have hosted nearly 12 European teams since 1977 as part of their biannual trips to Europe where they play various teams in different countries.

The trips are put together by the team’s core organizers, Paul Babich and Jake Lipsett.