Toronto Beach Chorale performs final concert of the season

Toronto Beach Chorale PHOTO: Submitted

For Toronto Beach Chorale’s final concert of the season, the 60-voice concert choir turns to a master’s final work.

Mozart’s Requiem – accessible, mysterious, astonishing – is widely considered a masterpiece. Under the artistic direction of Mervin William Fick, TBC welcomes a professional orchestra along with professional soloists soprano, Jocelyn Fralick, mezzo soprano, Lillian Brooks, tenor, Ryan Harper and baritone, Matthew Cassils to perform the work. Other works by Mozart as well as the Coronation Te Deum by Antonio Salieri, Mozart’s famous contemporary, will also be performed.

Rounding out the program and adding even more life to the evening, are actors Mark Wilson and Jorie Morrow, reading in costume a selection of dramatic monologues from the play Amadeus by Peter Shaffer.

Toronto Beach Chorale performs Good Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Kingston Road United Church, 975 Kingston Rd. Tickets are available through a choir member, at the door (cash only please) or through www.torontobeachchorale.com.