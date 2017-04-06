F8 Collective at The Dignam Gallery

© M MacLaverty - Sunglasses PHOTO: Submitted

They grow up so fast. F8 Collective, which started as an initiative by the Beach Photo Club, is holding its sweet 16th exhibition this month, a journey into the world of Glass.

The eight photographers – East Enders Catherine MacKinnon, Margit Koivisto, Mike MacLaverty, Felicity Somerset and John Wallace, as well as Maureen Littlewood, Natalia Shields, and Rod Trider – explore the concept of glass reflected through their own personal experiences. Takes on contemporary architecture, the narrative quality of stained glass, and “aesthetic takes on the many forms, functions, and qualities of this common though fascinating material” are expected.

The show runs April 5 through 12 at The Dignam Gallery, 23 Arthur Road, with artist-attended receptions on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Gallery viewings are also available by appointment.

The gallery is home to the Women’s Art Association of Canada and is accessible through the TTC St. George Station. Municipal parking is located on Bedford Road north of Bloor.

For further details visit www.f8photography.com or contact John Wallace at 416-690-2077.