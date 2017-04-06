‘No parking’ hours extended in the East End

Kingston Road is one of several roads to receive new parking regulations this week. PHOTO: Lara O'Keefe

Drivers in the East End may want to double check the signs before parking the car.

The City of Toronto announced today changes to parking and turning regulations along Queen Street East and Kingston Road, among others, in an effort to minimize traffic congestion during peak-periods and improve the flow of traffic and streetcars.

The initiative is part of the city’s larger Congestion Management Strategy which is making a number of changes to city traffic regulations over the coming months. Similar changes have already been made downtown.

Among the other changes are an increased number of cameras, an increased number of variable-message signs, and improved co-ordination of traffic signals, said the April 6 news release.

Residents should be aware of the following changes, all of which go into effect this week, with new signs currently being installed.

Although, Steve Johnston, strategic communications with the City of Toronto said they are currently in a transition period and “there [will be] a period of education prior to enforcement.”

• Eastbound Queen Street East between Woodbine Avenue and Wineva Avenue: new no stopping hours are 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.



• Eastbound Kingston Road between Glen Manor Drive and Victoria Park Avenue: new no stopping hours are 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

• Westbound Kingston Road between Scarborough Road and Main Street/Southwood Drive: new no stopping hours are 7:00 a.m. to 10 a.m.

This post has been updated.