April Showers make a splash at Blue Crow Gallery

Rain Dance, by Melissa Jean

One of the latest editions to the East End arts scene, Blue Crow Gallery, is making a splash with its April exhibition. Opening April 8, Melissa Jean’s April Showers showcases the painter’s raindrop series, which “began on a rainy day while I was jumping in puddles with my kids.”

She says in her artist statement that she became “mesmerized by the patterns the raindrops made” and painting her own patterns became “a little of an obsession. Having lived by the water all my life and love watching the shapes and reflections in the ripples of the water. Painting is just my response to that crazy love. It can be said of anything, the closer you look, the more there is to discover.”

Jean shares the discovery and creative process on her website (www.melissajeanart.com) with a video that travels between lush, soggy forest shores, the pitter-patter and slap of raindrops on water and her smooth studio floor where she works on multiple paintings at once.

April Showers runs from April 8 to April 29. Showing established and emerging local Canadian artists, Blue Crow Gallery (www.bluecrowgallery.com) is located at 1610 Gerrard St. E., and open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.