Artist panels still available for Canada 150 exhibition

Work by Sandra Neill. PHOTO: Submitted

Good news for local artists who may have been practicing the art of procrastination this month – there are still some panels left at Yellow House Gallery and Cobalt Gallery for the Canada 150 exhibition. Artists can purchase a piece of 5” x 10”, ½” Baltic Birch plywood at one or both of the galleries and register in person at time of purchase.

Registration deadline is May 1 but boards are first come, first served. So far, a host of established and emerging local Beach artists have registered to exhibit including Sandra Neill, Donna Gordon, Paul Gilroy and Liz Russ.

The exhibition will be taking place June 16 to July 30 with a ‘Meet the artists’ event at both galleries on June 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.