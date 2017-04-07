Woman suffers serious injuries after falling off a garbage truck in Cliffside

A 59-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling off a garbage truck in Cliffside yesterday afternoon, said Toronto police.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the Folcroft Avenue and Cliffside Drive area.
A police release sent out this morning said that the woman was “standing on the rear passenger side of a 2016 Mack garbage truck, with a 52-year-old man driving the truck, eastbound on Folcroft Avenue, approaching Cliffside Drive.”
The woman suffered a medical episode and fell off the truck, said police, who assisted in an emergency run to get her to the hospital quickly.
INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT:
Cliffside Dr + Folcroft Av
-Police assisting EMS with emergency run to hospital
Police are treating the episode as an industrial accident.