Woman suffers serious injuries after falling off a garbage truck in Cliffside

Police investigate at the scene of a personal injury incident in Cliffside, April 6, 2017. PHOTO: Phil Lameria

A 59-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling off a garbage truck in Cliffside yesterday afternoon, said Toronto police.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the Folcroft Avenue and Cliffside Drive area.

A police release sent out this morning said that the woman was “standing on the rear passenger side of a 2016 Mack garbage truck, with a 52-year-old man driving the truck, eastbound on Folcroft Avenue, approaching Cliffside Drive.”

The woman suffered a medical episode and fell off the truck, said police, who assisted in an emergency run to get her to the hospital quickly.

INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT:

Cliffside Dr + Folcroft Av

-Police assisting EMS with emergency run to hospital

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 6, 2017

Police are treating the episode as an industrial accident.