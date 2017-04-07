Woman suffers serious injuries after falling off a garbage truck in Cliffside

April 7, 2017 Beach Metro News
Police investigate at the scene of a personal injury incident in Cliffside, April 6, 2017. PHOTO: Phil Lameria

A 59-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling off a garbage truck in Cliffside yesterday afternoon, said Toronto police.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the Folcroft Avenue and Cliffside Drive area.

A police release sent out this morning said that the woman was “standing on the rear passenger side of a 2016 Mack garbage truck, with a 52-year-old man driving the truck, eastbound on Folcroft Avenue, approaching Cliffside Drive.”

The woman suffered a medical episode and fell off the truck, said police, who assisted in an emergency run to get her to the hospital quickly.

 

 

Police are treating the episode as an industrial accident.

 

