Amazing Gadget Show at Studio 888

Bill Buxton's amazing gadgets. PHOTO: Submitted

Beachers of all generations will want to take note of the latest show at Studio 888, a forward-thinking exhibit set to become part of the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum’s collection in NYC beginning in 2019.

Bill Buxton’s Amazing Gadget Show offers a unique perspective on the household electronic gadgets we use in our day-to-day lives, and a fascinating narrative that links these gadgets to human behaviour and innovation.

A designer and researcher at Microsoft, Buxton’s work and ideas have paved the way for the technology we use today and will be using tomorrow. For example: the touchscreen on your phone? You can thank the work he and his team did decades ago for that.

But Buxton, who resides in the Beach with his wife, Liz, proprietor at Studio 888, is not one to take sole credit.

“We are way smarter together than alone,” he said.

He believes that designers stand on the shoulders of the designers and inventors who came before – and his respect and reverence for innovations past is none more apparent than in the collection of gadgets he has accumulated over the last 40 years.

(Think: remote controls, computer mouses, watches, music players – some the first of its kind.)

His studio is filled with these artifacts, assembled over the years as “homework”, not necessarily as a collection, in part because he “sees opportunities in things” and collects objects that “encapsulate those ideas.”

Buxton’s inherently nostalgic exhibit with its paradoxically futuristic and historic curation – just a taste of what will eventually be mounted in New York – is exactly the type of thoughtful anecdote for the fast-moving, at times overwhelming world we find ourselves in today.

The show runs from April 12 through April 30, with an opening reception with Buxton in attendance on Wednesday, April 12 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Studio 888 is located at 2359 Queen St. E. Open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 2 to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12 to 4 p.m., Easter Monday 12 to 4 p.m. and by chance and appointment.

More information can be found at www.studio888.ca