Hope United Church will be presenting an Easter Cantata and Concert on April 9 from 2:00 p.m – 4:00 p.m. The concert will feature a selection of original Canadian composition pieces from the talented Vox Aeris Brass Trio. “It is a very neat selection of pieces and an original Canadian composition,” said worship leader Brian Stevens. The concert will be held at the church located at 2550 Danforth Avenue and is free to attend.