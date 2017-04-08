Survivor swim-a-thon a success

Judi Bonner and Alice Goulet at the end of their five-hour swim-a-thon. PHOTO: Submitted

On March 26, Beachers Judi Bonner and Alice Goulet participated in a five-hour swim-a-thon to raise money for their breast cancer survivor’s dragon boat team, The Pink Crusaders.

The pair, who are both breast cancer survivors themselves, managed to swim 250 laps in four hours and 40 minutes and have raised a total of $1600 for their cause so far.

The money will be put towards purchasing tents and other necessary supplies for the team and the regattas they will be attending during the upcoming season.

For more information about their initiative or to donate, please send an email to judi.thephoenix@gmail.com.