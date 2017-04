Malvern Collegiate Institute , located northeast of Kingston Rd. and Malvern Ave.

Major additions began to be made to what is now known as Malvern Collegiate Institute in 1922, around the time this archival photograph was taken. The photographer is unknown. In the mid-sixties, the main building was closed for two years as it was modernized and renovated, and the library wing in the front was added in 1987.