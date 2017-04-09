Police help students say yes to the dress — or suit — with Prom911

Simron Puri tries on a dress donated through Toronto Police 55 Division "Prom911" program on April 30, 2016 at the Lion's Club. The program makes prom dresses and accessories available to students free of charge. PHOTO: Phil Lameria

There won’t be any fashion emergencies this year — Toronto Police 55 Division is working hard to ensure every student in the Beach area is ready for prom.

The Prom911 event, now in its third year, was developed after an officer discovered that some high school girls missed their prom because they could not afford to attend. In order to prevent this from happening to other students, 55 Division put together a fundraiser to provide free formal attire to students — both girls and boys — who may not otherwise be able to afford to buy a dress or suit for their prom.

Donations are currently being accepted at the Beaches Lions Club located on 10 Ashbridges Bay Park Road and can include formal wear or accessories such as purses, shoes and necklaces.

Donations will be accepted until the end of April at which time they will be put on display to allow students to have a day of shopping on April 30 and May 1.