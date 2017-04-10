Vehicle connected to Pickering death found near Queen Street and Lee Avenue

Toronto Police 55 Division recognized a vehicle sought by the Durham Region Police Service early this morning. PHOTO: Beach Metro News file

The search for the car of 25-year-old Nicholas Tyler Baig — who was arrested for second-degree murder on Saturday evening — ended in the Beach this morning.

Police said they found the body of his wife Arianna Goberdhan, 27, on Friday, April 7 evening with obvious signs of trauma. Goberdhan was nine months pregnant at the time of her death. Her baby did not survive, said police.



Baig was taken into custody on Saturday after he was located in Markham, but until this morning authorities were still searching for the vehicle he was last seen driving — a 2015 black Infiniti with license plate BVBP 480.

Const. George Tudos with the Durham Region Police Service said the Toronto Police recognized the unoccupied vehicle when they were in the area early and called DRPS to further investigate.

David Hopkinson, media relations officer with the Toronto Police Service, confirmed that the car was found parked in the area of Queen Street East and Lee Avenue early this morning.



Police are also searching for a man wanted in connection with multiple robberies in the same area. Hopkinson confirmed that police received several phone calls over the last few days from taxi drivers who had been robbed at gunpoint in the Beach area.

According to Tudos, police do not believe the two incidents are connected and there is no concern for public safety at this time. The suspect is currently in custody and it is an isolated incident, he said.

Anyone with information about the murder investigation is asked to call Det. Short (ext. 5401) or Det. Horrocks (ext. 5418) of the Durham Regional Police Service Major Crime – Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520.