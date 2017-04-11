Dentonia Park Nursery School will stay open

Dentonia Park Co-operative Nursery School PHOTO: Submitted

In a positive turn of events, Dentonia Park Nursery School (DPNS) has announced that, the school will be able to remain open for the coming year.

The co-op school feared closure if it could not increase enrolment and went public with its story last month. It thanks an outpouring of community support for its reversal in fortune.

“There has been a groundswell of community support for the school,” said parent Clifton Corbin. “The last open house (April 1) was very well attended and included councilwoman Janet Davis, who has also been a wonderful advocate for our school.”

At present, the school has now reached more than 80 per cent enrollment — a number which is anticipated to become 100 per cent before the next school year.

Corbin said there are only a handful of spots left for the 2017/2018 year.

In the meantime, members of the Dentonia Park Nursery School board are voicing their appreciation.

“The way the community has rallied around the school has been remarkable,” said board president Amy DeMoulin. “It shows that co-op nursery schools are still vital to the community, by providing an affordable option for parents to prepare the children for kindergarten and beyond. East York families are really coming to learn and appreciate all of the wonderful attributes of this hidden treasure right in their own backyards. We are overjoyed that DPNS will be here for the foreseeable future to continue to serve our community.”