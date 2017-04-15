Two teens arrested after a series of armed robberies in the Beach

Police arrested two suspects after attending to a call about a suspicious male going through vehicles on April 13. PHOTO: Beach Metro News file

Two teens have been arrested in connection with a series of recent robberies in the Beach, Toronto Police 55 Division have confirmed.

Armed with a long gun, the suspects allegedly robbed a delivery person on April 8 around 1 a.m., and a taxi driver later that morning around 4:30 a.m. It is alleged that they repeated the offence two days later on April 10, again robbing a taxi driver with a long gun around 4:05 a.m.

Following a call about a suspicious male going through vehicles in the area of Waverley Road and Norway Avenue, police engaged in a brief vehicle pursuit on April 13, at which time the two suspects were arrested.

Samuel Wincenty, 18, has been charged 32 times in relation to more than a dozen offences including possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of robbery with a firearm, and three counts of disguise with intent.

Emma Young, 18, has been charged a dozen times in relation to nine offences including possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, possession of a firearm obtained by crime, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Wincenty and Young attended court April 14 at Old City Hall.