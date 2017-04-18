Big gains for two Neil McNeil wrestlers

Neil McNeil wrestler Kyle Jordan PHOTO: Submitted

Two Grade 11 students from Neil McNeil High School managed to wrestle their way to the win at the Cadet/Juvenile Canadian Championships in Windsor, Ontario on April 7.

Adam Scott and Kyle Jordan competed at the championships two weekends ago and both took home wins in their categories. Scott competed in the 69 kg category while Jordan competed in the 100 kg category.

The championships featured twelve competition mats that included men’s freestyle and women’s wrestling at the cadet level – 15-16 years of age – and men’s freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s wrestling at the juvenile level – 17-18 years of age. The event was hosted at the University of Windsor and by the Essex Wrestling Club and the Ontario Amateur Wrestling Association.

Scott and Jordan were also winners at OFSAA this year where they competed for Neil McNeil. “[Scott] won without having a point scored against him [and] Adam only allowed one point against him the entire tournament,” said coach Jay Jordon.

“Dave Mair, Mike Quinsey and I are happy to be coaching at Neil McNeil and in the Beach and Leslieville area with Central Toronto Wrestling Club,” he said. “We’re very proud both of these two athletes. They won the first wrestling gold at OFSAA for Neil McNeil in 27 years.”

The pair will now will compete at Cadet Worlds in Athens, Greece this September.