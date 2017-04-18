Live music at Branch 22

April Rocks Saturday nights at Woodbine Heights Branch 22 Royal Canadian Legion, with live music in The Clubroom from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

No cover, cheap drinks and a charming atmosphere make it a sure bet for a night out, and, in case you didn’t know, the legion is open to the general public seven days a week.

Saturday, April 22, Bill Dickinson takes the stage. And ‘67 closes out the month April 29.

The Woodbine Heights Branch 22 Royal Canadian Legion is located at 1240 Woodbine Avenue, just north of Lumsden/Mortimer on the west side.