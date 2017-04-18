News in Brief for April 18, 2017

Community Centre 55’s senior walking club is underway, with walks every Tuesday from now until June 13. The meetup time for all walks is 9 a.m. The next three walks (April 25, May 2, May 9) meet at Main Station for excursions to High Park, Crothers Woods and Allen Gardens. May 16th’s walk meets at Centre 55 to explore Glen Stewart Ravine and the Beach Boardwalk. May 23, the walkers head to the Toronto Zoo (meet at Main Station). May 30, meet at Danforth and Main GO station for a trip to Rouge Valley. June 6, meet at Queen and Wineva to head to the Distillery District, and close the walking program June 13 at the Beaches Branch Library. For more, call Evonne at 416-691-1113 or email evonne@centre55.com.

The 8th Don Mills Scouts 5th Annual Electronic Waste Recycling event is Sunday April 23, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Real Storage Toronto Beaches, 1 Woodfield Rd, Toronto (east of Leslie and Lake Shore). The group is encouraging Beach residents to drop off unwanted electronics such as televisions, computers, laptops, printers, photocopiers, VCR, DVD, stereos and speakers, monitors, ink and toner cartridges, cameras, cell phones, battery chargers, car batteries, batteries of any kind, exercising equipment etc. Money is raised on every pound of electronics collected with proceeds to support opportunities for scouting youth who otherwise wouldn’t be able to participate.

Volunteer Corner

The Glen Rhodes United Church Food Bank needs volunteers to help unload a delivery truck every Monday morning between 9 a.m. and noon approximately. The food bank program, in conjunction with Daily Bread Food Bank, has been running for 30 years and serves 200 clients a week. For more information, visit glenrhodes.wixsite.com/glenrhodes.

The True Davidson Meals on Wheels program needs volunteers to help provide mid-day meals to residents in the Beaches and East Toronto area. Deliveries are made between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday to Friday. For information on this and many other volunteer opportunities, visit www.neighbourhoodlink.org.