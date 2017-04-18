Students show off their technical skills at Danforth CTI

Pascale Horman and Claire Chappelle try to squeeze out their cookie dough in the baking skills competition. PHOTO: Lara O'Keefe

The annual technology showcase and challenge took place at Danforth Collegiate Technical Institute April 5, highlighting the city’s young skilled talent.

The decade-old competition was made up of 12 categories, among them construction engineering, culinary arts, computer science and transportation technology.

“[It’s also] a fun day for the Grade 7’s to come, get an idea of what we offer in the school but have a fun time learning,” said Danforth CTI teacher and event organizer, Carol Sutton. This year, organizers included two girls-only engineering competitions to try to encourage more girls to enter the trades.