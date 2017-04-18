Students show off their technical skills at Danforth CTI

April 18, 2017 Lara O'Keefe
Pascale Horman and Claire Chappelle try to squeeze out their cookie dough in the baking skills competition. PHOTO: Lara O'Keefe

The annual technology showcase and challenge took place at Danforth Collegiate Technical Institute April 5, highlighting the city’s young skilled talent.

The decade-old competition was made up of 12 categories, among them construction engineering, culinary arts, computer science and transportation technology.

“[It’s also] a fun day for the Grade 7’s to come, get an idea of what we offer in the school but have a fun time learning,” said Danforth CTI teacher and event organizer, Carol Sutton. This year, organizers included two girls-only engineering competitions to try to encourage more girls to enter the trades.

