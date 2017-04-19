14-year-old boy missing near Dundas Street East and Kingston Road

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Osama Adem, 14, was last seen early this morning in the Dundas Street East and Kingston Road area, according to a Toronto Police Service report sent out today.

He is described as brown, with a fair complexion, 4’7”, 79 lbs., small build, black hair. He was last seen around 12:45 a.m. wearing grey shorts, no shirt. Police did not include a photograph with the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).