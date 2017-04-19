Danforth CTI’s annual year-end art show opens tonight

Horse, Iceland by Anthony Punyi, Grade 11 PHOTO: Submitted

Always impressive and inspiring, Danforth CTI’s visual arts department’s annual year-end show turns 10 this year with XHIBITART17.

Featuring work by senior students, alumni and staff at the Papermill Gallery at Todmorden Mills, 67 Pottery Road, the exhibition runs from Wednesday, April 19 through Sunday, April 30 with an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. opening night.

The show has been held at the gallery since its inception in 2008, and the mounting of the show has become an important part of the curriculum, with students learning matting and hanging techniques, taking field trips to the gallery to install and take down the show, and experiencing a level of professionalism that stays with them throughout their careers.

Opening night is a school affair, with music performed by Danforth’s music students and catering by the school’s hospitality department. Admission is free, with artwork available for purchase.

For more information, call Danforth’s visual arts department at 416-393-0620.