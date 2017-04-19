Man arrested after series of hold-ups in the Danforth area

Police have arrested a man following a series of hold-ups in the Danforth and Main Street area. PHOTO: Beach Metro News file

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hold-up investigation in the East End, said Toronto Police in a news release today, April 19.

A man disguised with a scarf wrapped around his face allegedly entered a grocery store on April 9 in the Danforth Avenue and Main Street area, said police. It was reported that he approached a cashier and demanded money while pointing what was believed to be a weapon concealed in a folded newspaper at the cashier.

The man fled before obtaining any money and was arrested by police a short time later.

Police said he is believed to be the same man who entered banks in the Danforth Avenue and Main Street area on February 8 and February 23. Each time, he approached the teller with an alleged weapon concealed in a folder newspaper and made a demand for money, said police.

Steven Robert Forrest, 50, has been charged with three counts of robbery while armed with a firearm and three counts of disguise with intent. He appeared in court at College Park on April 13.