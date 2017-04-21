Cherry blossom tree tunnel coming to the Beach

A row of cherry blossom trees will soon be coming to the Beach. PHOTO: Anna Killen

Start planning your next romantic walk. A row of cherry blossom trees will soon be planted at Woodbine Beach.

That’s the word from ward 32 councillor Mary-Margaret McMahon. She says a number of Sakura trees have been donated by a Japanese donor who offered to help install them in a similar manner to cherry blossom tunnels in Japan and elsewhere in the world, like Washington, DC.

For those who haven’t had the pleasure of visiting Washington during cherry blossom season, the city typically holds a festival from mid-March to mid-April in order to celebrate the blooming of the cherry blossom trees along the Tidal Basin of the Potomac River.

Given the colder climate in Ontario, our cherry blossoms tend to bloom a little bit later — trees in High Park have been known to bloom anywhere between the end of April to mid-May, with many expecting them to bloom this weekend. As with most plant-life, it all depends on the winter that just passed.

As for the trees coming to Woodbine Beach, they have yet to be planted, but McMahon said she wants to see them installed as soon as possible and is aiming for the end of the month, if not before.

