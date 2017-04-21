Cobalt Gallery mounts April group show

Cobalt Gallery is celebrating April with a group show.

Cobalt Gallery is celebrating April with a group show. The charming Kingston Road gallery plays host to local artists Kellie Jobson, Benjamin Wieler, Theresa Morin and Annette Hansen until the end of the month.

Panels are still available for Cobalt Gallery and neighbour Yellow House Gallery’s collaborative Canada 150 effort. Artists are invited to pick up a panel from the galleries, create, and then hang at a show mounting later this year. Panels are available until the end of the month if they do not sell out.

Cobalt Gallery is located at 870 Kingston Road (at Beech Avenue). More information at www.cobaltgallery.ca