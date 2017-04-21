Kew Beach School Grade 3’s write a poem for National Poetry Month

Kate Marshall Flaherty with new poets, Ms. Cornwall's Grade 3 class at Kew Beach School. PHOTO: Submitted

April is National Poetry Month, and to kick it off, Beacher Kate Marshall Flaherty visited Ms. Cornwall’s Grade 3 class at Kew Beach School.

Marshall talked about poetry as the “language of the heart,” where, like poet Mary Oliver says, “it’s not so much what the words say as how they make you feel.” She shared her past experiences as a “Random Acts of Poetry” poet here in the Beach several years ago.

“Random Act of Poetry” is when she “poemed” (read a poem and gave a book) people in Kew Park, the Beaches Library, and Ed’s Real Scoop. The students then wrote their own imagistic poems, titled “Ode to Myself”, using simile and metaphor.

Then, continuing the creative and engaging morning, the entire class wrote two collective palindrome sonnets, “A Murder of Crows” and “An Unkindness of Ravens.”

Marshall told the students about what it’s like to be a writer, and what an honour it is to be the Toronto representative for the League of Canadian poets, who are celebrating “Poem in your Pocket Day” on April 27.

On that day anyone can go to http://poets.ca/pocketpoem/ to download a Canadian poem to keep in a pocket and share: at a bus stop, waiting in line, at a cafe or social gathering.

The website is full of ideas about how to share a poem and celebrate Canadian poetic diversity and creativity.

For more information about National Poetry Month and the League of Canadian Poets, go to Poets.ca

Below, one of the poems the Grade 3 class wrote collectively:

An Unkindness of Ravens

a palindrome sonnet

O ravens so cruel!

Cruel, yet swift and lovely,

you are blaring when you wake,

eyes scanning for prey.

Dark as a night sky

flying over the shining moon,

you sound like another’s death, soaring out of sight.

You sound like another’s death, soaring out of sight.

Flying over the shining moon

dark as a night sky,

eyes scanning for prey.

You are blaring when you wake,

cruel, yet swift and lovely.