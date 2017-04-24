City seeks input on prohibited animals list

Dogs are, obviously, not on the city's prohibited animals list. PHOTO: Lara O'Keefe

The city wants to hear from you about what types of animals should or should not be allowed in Toronto homes.

The city issued a release and survey April 24 focused on the prohibited animals list — animals residents are banned from having in their homes.

The list currently contains more than a dozen types of animals including everything from sheep to hyenas and chimpanzees, birds and reptiles. That list could grow even longer or shorter depending on the results of the public survey.

The survey asks questions such as whether animals should be added or removed from the list, opinions on the current process for adding or removing animals from the list, and opinions on regulating prohibited animals for the purpose of educational programming at events such as children’s birthday parties or parades.

Some organizations are exempted from abiding by the prohibited list. Those include the Toronto Zoo, Toronto Wildlife Centre, Ripley’s Aquarium, and accredited veterinary hospitals.

The survey is estimated to take approximately 15 minutes and will remain open for responses until May 5 at noon.

Visit https://cityoftoronto.fluidsurveys.com/s/prohibitedanimalsTO/ to respond.