Street fair and beer garden coming to Queen East this May

Spring to the Beach takes place along Queen Street East and in Kew Gardens May 5 and 6. PHOTO: Beach Metro News file

The Beach Village BIA wants to put a little spring in the step of Beachers this May.

Spring to the Beach is a new event coming to Queen East May 5 and 6.

The street fair takes place from Lockwood Road to Neville Park Boulevard, with a beer garden in Kew Gardens.

There are plans for a moonlight madness event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and a sidewalk sale from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. As you stroll along, keep an eye out for contests, music, live entertainment with buskers and musicians, and food from local restaurants including The Stone Lion, Hogtown Smoke, Dufflet Pastries and Hero Certified Burger.

The fun continues on Saturday with bites and brews in the park from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Kew Gardens. Saturday’s event will feature live music, games and a beer garden presented by Mill Street Brewery that will offer a selection of brews perfect for the upcoming summer months.