In Memoriam: Bob Fraser

Bob Fraser stands below the Toronto lane named after him. PHOTO: Submitted

Beloved Beacher and WWII veteran Bob Fraser, who lived for over nine decades at his home on Silver Birch Avenue, passed away April 17 at the age of 92.

Known for his paintings of every day life in the Beach, Fraser was recognized in 2015 when a laneway near his home was named after him.

A celebration of life will be held April 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Giffin-Mack Funeral Home located on 2570 Danforth Avenue.

In his memory, Fraser’s long-time friend Rory O’Shea wrote the following on his Facebook page:

Sadly the time has come to bid farewell to friend and neighbour, Bob Fraser.

Bobby was a gentle soul and talented artist.

The Toronto native enlisted with the legendary 48th Highlanders at the age of 18 and after returning from serving in WWII graduated from the Ontario College of Art.