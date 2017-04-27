Ted Reeve Tornados win league championships – times three

The Ted Reeve Atom Selects beat the Vaughan Rangers to win the city championship for their tier. PHOTO: Roger Ahlbrand

Let’s call it a hat trick.

Three Ted Reeve Tornados select hockey teams are gearing up for championship day at Downsview Arena this Sunday after bringing home championships in the North York Hockey League.

Congratulations to the Minor Novice, Novice and Atom teams. Each claimed their respective tier championships earlier this month. All three teams will get their trophies and banners on Sunday.