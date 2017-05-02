9-storey condo proposed for Kingston Road

The proposed condo fronts onto Kingston Road and backs onto Wheeler Avenue. PHOTO: City of Toronto

Another new condo could be coming to Kingston Road.

This one is a nine-storey development for 507-511 Kingston Road, proposed by Vista Nova Development Ltd., and located on the south side of Kingston Road backing onto Wheeler Avenue. The proposal is for 57 one, two- and three-bedroom residential units and 72 underground parking spaces with a vehicular elevator. Two four-storey townhouse units would face south onto Wheeler Avenue.

The proposed building’s height would be 30.5 metres from Kingston Road and a 14-metre high structure, stepped to 40 metres as viewed from Wheeler Avenue.

“City staff have identified the proposed height as an issue,” said community planner Derrick Wong.

A March 9 staff report on the proposal notes significant concerns with the “height, transition to the south, and frontage” and notes that “the proposed building height plus the grade difference is not acceptable.”

The front of the development would face Kingston Road, while the rear would face Wheeler Avenue, which is identified as part of a low-rise neighbourhood. Wheeler Avenue is 9.5 metres lower than Kingston Road at this location.

“The proposed development must have an appropriate transition to the neighbourhoods in the rear,” reads the report.

While staff write that they could not support the application as proposed, they note they have communicated their concerns to the developer over the past several months and the applicant has “indicated a willingness to work with staff to achieve a more appropriate development.”

They recommend that the application continue to be processed “notwithstanding that the original proposal would merit refusal, as it is possible that review and revision will result in a supportable proposal.”

To that end, the city will be holding a community consultation May 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Beach United Church at 140 Wineva Avenue to discuss the planning application.

The development would require the demolition of the buildings currently in place which include two existing detached dwellings and a two-storey apartment building.

The staff report notes the proposal will be considered in context of other buildings in the area, including recently approved developments that are six, seven, and eight storeys tall. Zoning permissions on the site are split, with greater density and height allowed along Kingston Road and much lower density allowed fronting Wheeler Avenue.