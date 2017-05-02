Celebrate 50 years with St. Denis Catholic School

St. Denis students cheer for science. PHOTO: Beach Metro News file

It’s an exciting year for the staff and students of St. Denis Catholic School, who will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the school this May.

St. Denis, which opened in 1966 due to overflow from St. John Catholic School, is home to students from kindergarten to grade 8.

While the school has seen plenty of changes that include a new green space and play structure, laptops and ipads, a new library and common space, and even a couple of new colours in the student dress code — yellow and green, what hasn’t changed is the fact that “we are the little school with a big heart,” said principal David Comaccio. “We focus on educating the whole child: academically, socially, physically, creatively, spiritually. We use Jesus as our example of service to others.” And this tradition is one Comaccio said he wants to see continue in the years to come.

Luckily, “the students are amazing,” he said. “They have a very good understanding of their role in the world and their responsibility to make the world a better place. The parent community is very supportive and assists with many of the programs and opportunities to enhance student learning, supporting arts and technology initiatives.”

From tulip planting to commemorate Canada’s bond with Holland, to hosting youth from Taiwan for World Youth Day, there is undoubtedly much to celebrate when it comes to St. Denis.

Those who would like to attend the celebrations can mark May 11 and May 13 on their calendars.

“We are very excited to be hosting alumni, current and future St. Denis families for the 50th Anniversary celebrations,” said Comaccio. Celebrations will take place on Thursday May 11 at 7 p.m. at Corpus Christi as well as on Saturday May 13 when an Open House and Fun Fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.