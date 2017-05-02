Letter: Former Leuty Lifeguard grateful for help

From left to right: Patrol Officer Norm Gray, Hart Schutz, John Ramey, Herman Sahrmann, Jim Wyatt, Carl Savolainen, John Layton. PHOTO: Herman Sahrmann

I was pleased to see the article “Former Leuty Lifeguard wants to hear from you” featured on the front page of the March 7, 2017 issue. I would like to thank all those that offered to share their information about life at Kew Beach in the 1950s and 1960s. With your help I have been able to put names to the seven people in the picture.

People are an extremely valuable source of information that often get overlooked.

Lifeguard Richard Gage, who worked at Leuty from 1961-1965, supplied the last missing name: Jim Wyatt. He reminded me of the informal football games played by the lifeguards at Pantry Park.

His brother who lives in the Beaches area forwarded the article.

The most unlikely source of information was a great-niece of my fellow lifeguard Hugh Phillips.

She saw the article in the Beach Metro and thought that she might be able to help.

Michelle Cuthbert will be one of the head lifeguards at Leuty this year.

The comments received remind me of the “Role of Chance” in finding sources of information.

Now it will be my task to put all the information together. I appreciate all the comments received.

I believe the latest news about the high water levels at Leuty Lifeguard Station can be linked to the 1960 construction of a breakwater in front of the station. The construction with its resulting fill-in prompted the move of the station closer to the water’s edge by 1969. The shoreline at Kew Beach has been evolving since the construction of wooden groynes in 1928.

Herman Sahrmann

London, Ontario