Letter: Why shouldn’t we favour local?

After reading the article about the empty storefronts on Queen Street East (March 21), I realized that one factor had not been mentioned. After the condos were built west of Queen and Lee, Shoppers Drug Mart, the liquor store, and Tim Hortons all moved west.

One comment in the article said that locals tended to favour independent retailers over chains. Why wouldn’t we? Before the chains, we had a bakery, a butcher, a jeweller, a wool shop, a health food store and a post office. The owners were like friends.

Nina Rockett