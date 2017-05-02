News Briefs

On May 13 and 14, and each day of the following Victoria Day weekend, Michael Erdman and Cantemus Singers will hold their annual sale of garden perennials to raise funds for the Emergency Food Bank at St. Bartholomew’s Church, Regent Park, part of the Daily Bread Food Bank network.

The Spring Plant Sale Fundraiser is held at 14 Lyall Avenue, in the Main Street and Kingston Road area, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Over a thousand well-grown garden perennials are sold at reasonable prices. For more information, please call Michael at 416-578-6602 or visit www.cantemus.ca. The goal is to exceed last year’s donation of over $2,500.

Beach and East Toronto Historical Society at the Toronto Public Library presents author and noted Toronto historian Mike Filey with “Toronto: Then and Now” on Tuesday, May 9 from 7 to 8:15 p.m. at the Beaches Library, 2161 Queen St. East. Filey has written more than two dozen books on Toronto’s past and is sure to draw a keen crowd.

Fallingbrook Presbyterian Church is celebrating 70 years in the Birchcliff/Fallingbrook community on Sunday, May 28. All friends, families and alumnae of Fallingbrook are invited to the 10:30 a.m. celebration service with guest minister, The Rev’d Stephen Kendall (former Fallingbrook minister, now Principal Clerk, General Assembly).

A celebratory luncheon will also be held next door at The Toronto Hunt at 12:45 p.m. following the service. RSVPs need to be received in advance c/o fboffice@rogers.com before Sunday, May 14th. Please contact the church office now with any remembrances or for more info at fboffice@rogers.com or 416-699-3084. Fallingbrook is located at 35 Wood Glen Rd. (and Kingston Road).